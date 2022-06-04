Five-star recruit Arch Manning visited one of his reported top choices for college on Saturday.

The top ranked quarterback of the Class of 2023 stopped by the University of Georgia’s program, and he was seen sporting the reigning national champions’ jersey. Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin, a tight end in the Class of 2023, posted a picture of the two of them in the full football attire.

This isn’t something football fans should look too far into, though. It’s common for football recruits to try on the uniforms during official visits. Odds are that Manning will do the same thing with other schools when he visits them, too.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli, has yet to officially decide where he will be playing in the fall of 2023. Back in March, the quarterback narrowed his search down to six schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

In May, On3 reported that Manning was focused more on Georgia and Texas, while Alabama remains in the mix. Right now, the quarterback and his family plans to visit Alabama next weekend, and then Texas the weekend after. It’s a busy June for the Mannings.

The three-year starter at Isidore Newman in New Orleans has thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, along with 742 yards rushing and 19 more scores.

