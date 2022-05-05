Two Schools Standing Out in Arch Manning Recruitment, per Report

Arch Manning has yet to decide where to attend college, but reports continue to narrow down the five-star recruit’s interest.

Previously, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli narrowed his college search down to six schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, On3 reports that the Mannings have been focusing on two schools in particular: Georgia and Texas.

“It is two great programs being looked at in two different ways,” a source told On3.

The Mannings are reportedly interested in the defending national champions in part due to the presence of head coach Kirby Smart. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control staffer Buster Faulkner have also reportedly developed good relationships with Arch and his family.

Texas comes as a surprise to some football fans based on the school’s recent struggles, though perhaps Manning will help reverse the program’s fortunes. Alabama is seen as the third top choice, but the talk surrounding Arch potentially signing there has simmered down some in recent weeks.

