Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Coach K Calls Out Politicians for Inaction After Recent Mass Shootings

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski recently expressed his thoughts on gun reform in America following last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., which left 21 people dead including 19 children.

Coach K held a public viewing of his latest SiriusXM radio episode at Cameron Indoor Stadium’s Champions Club on Thursday night. During the discussion, he brought up his disappointment in the lack of change regarding gun control.

“You shouldn’t vote for the party, you should vote for the people that you serve,” Krzyzewski said, via The News & Observer. “And you should have the guts, the courage, and it’s your duty. It’s your duty to do that. We are not doing that duty at the national level when our country is suffering greatly from it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Krzyzewski served in the Army in the early 1970s. He also served as coach of the basketball team at West Point, his alma mater, from 1975–80. He expressed that he doesn’t think Americans should be using the automatic weapons outside of the armed forces.

“The people that are suffering are people that need you,” Krzyzewski said. “Like, why don’t you? Come on. You know? What the hell are we doing? You know, we’re not taking care of our people. And we can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting.”

The 75-year-old also referenced the recent mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 Black people dead in a local grocery store. He also brought up the 2018 mass shooting in which 11 Jewish people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“For us to see these kids get killed, members of our African American community get killed in a grocery store, members of our Jewish community getting killed in a synagogue (in a 2018 Pittsburgh shooting),” Krzyzewski said. “Come on. That’s not right. That’s not right. That’s not right. I mean it’s amazingly wrong. It’s amazingly wrong. And you should be ashamed of yourself, if you are in a position of power.”

Coach K isn’t the only basketball coach to speak his mind on the topic of gun control. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral on May 24, the day of the Uvalde shooting, when he emotionally called for political action.

Breaking
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

iga-swiatek-wins-french-open
Tennis

Unstoppable Iga Swiatek Wins Second French Open Title

The 21-year-old continued her dominance with a commanding win over Coco Gauff in Paris to capture her second Grand Slam trophy.

By Jon Wertheim
Hawks guard Trae Young (11) smiles after a game against the Kings.
Extra Mustard

Trae Young, Fiance Shelby Miller Announce Birth of Their Son

Fresh off of his best season in the NBA, the Hawks point guard revealed some more exciting news.

By Zach Koons
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) flexes after a basket against the Celtics during the first half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Has Message for Critics After Warriors Loss

The Golden State forward is ready to bounce back after a shaky series opener.

By Zach Koons
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open.
Tennis

Iga Swiatek Captures Second French Open Title

The World No. 1 has won 35 matches in a row now, tying Venus Williams’s 2000 run.

By Madison Williams
Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks hands the ball off during a game against the 49ers.
NFL

Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Practicing at New Position

The former SEC signal-caller was working out as a pass-catcher at Atlanta’s latest practice.

By Zach Koons
frank-selvy-lakers
Play
NBA

Four Forgotten Tales in NBA Finals History You Should Know About

The tragic superstar of the first Finals. The first buzzer beater. The birth of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. And the day the Finals interrupted church.

By Mark Bechtel
Arizona outfielder Jasmine Perezchica celebrates with Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.
Softball

Northwestern, Oregon State Eliminated From WCWS

In two thrilling matchups on Friday night, UCLA and Arizona survived elimination to advance in the Women’s College World Series.

By Mike McDaniel
Wrestler CM Punk
Wrestling

AEW World Champion CM Punk to Undergo Surgery After Injury

Punk addressed the crowd on ‘Rampage’, saying he will come back from the injury better than ever.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer