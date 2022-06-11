New Duke head coach Jon Scheyer landed much-needed wing experience on Saturday when Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison announced his commitment to the Blue Devils.

The 6’6” 24-year-old Grandison will have one year of eligibility remaining, and gives the Blue Devils a much-needed perimeter scoring boost.

Grandison hit 41% of his three-point attempts last season, and averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Illini.

With Duke seeing eight of their top nine players from last season departing, Grandison enters the fold to assist rising junior Jeremy Roach, who is the only member of last year’s Final Four team that remains on the roster.

Duke has a talented group of incoming freshmen in the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class, but Grandison will step in and provide the Blue Devils with a veteran presence in the locker room and a boost on the offensive end of the floor.

Grandison joins Ryan Young (Northwestern) and Kale Catchings (Harvard) as players who have joined Scheyer’s program from the transfer portal this offseason.

