2022 ACC–Big Ten Challenge Matchups Have Been Announced

The schedule for the 2022 ACC–Big Ten Challenge has been revealed.

In what will be the 24th edition of a yearly tournament that began in 1999, the storied conferences will meet once again for a 14-game series, beginning on Nov. 28 and culminating on Nov. 30.

Last year’s tournament saw the Big Ten take home bragging rights for a third straight year after besting the ACC with an 8–6 record. The Big Ten has compiled a 23–17 challenge record in that span, with the series ending in a 7–7 tie in 2018 after the ACC dominated the field with an 11–3 showing the year prior.

In all, the ACC boasts a 144-121 in challenge matchups, and a 12–8–3 series edge all-time.

Below are the matchups currently slated for the 2022 ACC–Big Ten Challenge:

Monday, November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern



Tuesday, November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa



Wednesday, November 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

Of the 28 teams set to compete in this year’s event, 13 programs also earned berths in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Big Ten led all conferences with nine tourney bids while the ACC had four teams, including national title game runner-up North Carolina.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranked UNC (No. 1), Duke (No. 9), Illinois (No. 20) and Indiana (No. 22) among his Top 25 programs entering college basketball next season.

