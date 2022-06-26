Ole Miss Claims First Men’s College World Series Title in Win Over Oklahoma

Last one in. Last one out.

After facing a 2–1 deficit entering the eighth inning, Ole Miss completed its magical College World Series run Sunday with a comeback victory over Oklahoma to win the national championship. The Rebels stormed back thanks to a three-run showing in the bottom of the inning, and held on to secure the two-game sweep.

Ole Miss, fresh off an emphatic 10–3 win in Saturday’s Game 1, clinched the program’s first-ever CWS championship after senior pitcher Brandon Johnson struck out Sooners redshirt sophomore Sebastian Orduno in the top of the ninth.

After barely making the tournament as the last at-large team invited, Ole Miss has stunned the college baseball world once again by running the gauntlet in Omaha.

Led by

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

