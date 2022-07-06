Deion Sanders’s success at Jackson State is reaching beyond just recruiting, as the Tigers head coach is successfully bringing in highly regarded coaches now.

Georgia associate director of strength & conditioning Mo Sims confirmed he is leaving the Bulldogs to join Jackson State’s coaching staff.

Sims began coaching as a strength intern at the University of Tennessee in 2010. He then spent time at Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T before joining Indiana as assistant strength & conditioning coach in 2014 and ’15.

After a brief time away from college football, Sims worked at Army between 2017 and ’19 and North Carolina in ’19. Finally, Sims joined the Georgia program in ’20.

Sanders’s successfully recruited the No. 1 player in last year’s recruiting class, Travis Hunter, and he also hired former Minnesota coach Tim Brewster to his coaching staff. By also adding Sims, Sanders continues to give this Jackson State program, and HBCU football as a whole, a national spotlight.

More CFB Coverage: