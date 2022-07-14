Rock Hill, S.C. – Kaden Cooper hesitates to answer the question, but, in his estimation, it’s enough of a no-brainer that he can’t help himself.

Is he the best dunker in the 2023 class?

“Of course, I am,” Cooper says. “There’s no doubt.”

Given that the appointment is subjective, Cooper, a bouncy 6'6'' wing who hails from The Skill Factory (Cherokee County, Ga.), has more than staked his claim, pulling off nearly every dunk from between-the-legs throwdowns to 360-windmills in games.

His pause is understandable. The gift and the curse of the dunker label is wowing the crowd while being considered a one-trick pony.

“People do that all the time too,” Cooper says. “But if you think that’s all that I can do then you obviously haven’t seen me play.”

The latter point is well taken.

Cooper is crafty and skilled at getting downhill with a special blend of speed and quickness enabling him to get to his spots on the floor with ease, evident in his play this week at the adidas All-American Camp. His length, athleticism and motor make him a hound of a defender capable of guarding multiple positions and erasing shots in abundance.

Cooper has official visits coming to Texas and LSU after the live period. Courtesy of adidas 3SSB

Those tools have translated into strong production all summer, pumping in 14 points and 10 rebounds while running with Team Trae Young (Okla.) in the adidas 3SSB this summer.

Cooper has already taken visits to Gonzaga and Oklahoma. After July’s live period, he’ll head to Texas and LSU before “narrowing my decision.”

“The visits make it tougher,” Cooper says. “At Gonzaga, the fans treat the players like kings. I loved the support that they gave the team. At Oklahoma, everything about it was great. It’s right here, so there’s that part too.”

Born and raised in the state, Cooper said there’s a palpable pressure to stick with the home team.

“I tell my mom that I don’t like to go out that much when I’m home,” Cooper says. “I love all the people, but I get questions wherever I go; sometimes it gets overwhelming. I won’t lie, there’s a lot of pressure because I’m from here. I know a lot of Oklahomans want me to go there, and I feel that every day.”

Whether or not that want comes to fruition, Cooper said he’ll make the decision “when I feel the time is right.”

As for the label, by the conversation’s end, Cooper was more willing to take ownership of his contribution to the sky-walking legacy.

“Yeah, I dunk, I’m bouncy, I make all the highlights and all that,” Cooper says. “I’m not offended by the label, but I also make all of the little plays that win you games. That’s the bottom line, I’m gonna help you win. That’s what I take pride in the most.”

More CBB Coverage: