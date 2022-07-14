Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
Howard Coach Kenny Blakeney Talks NIL Impact on HBCU
Howard Coach Kenny Blakeney Talks NIL Impact on HBCU

Elite 2023 Guard Kaden Cooper Making His Mark as More Than a Dunker

Cooper produces one of the best high-wire acts in high school basketball but continues to prove his value outside of playing above the rim.

Rock Hill, S.C. – Kaden Cooper hesitates to answer the question, but, in his estimation, it’s enough of a no-brainer that he can’t help himself.

Is he the best dunker in the 2023 class?

“Of course, I am,” Cooper says. “There’s no doubt.”

Given that the appointment is subjective, Cooper, a bouncy 6'6'' wing who hails from The Skill Factory (Cherokee County, Ga.), has more than staked his claim, pulling off nearly every dunk from between-the-legs throwdowns to 360-windmills in games.

His pause is understandable. The gift and the curse of the dunker label is wowing the crowd while being considered a one-trick pony.

“People do that all the time too,” Cooper says. “But if you think that’s all that I can do then you obviously haven’t seen me play.”

The latter point is well taken.

Cooper is crafty and skilled at getting downhill with a special blend of speed and quickness enabling him to get to his spots on the floor with ease, evident in his play this week at the adidas All-American Camp. His length, athleticism and motor make him a hound of a defender capable of guarding multiple positions and erasing shots in abundance.

Kaden Cooper

Cooper has official visits coming to Texas and LSU after the live period.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Those tools have translated into strong production all summer, pumping in 14 points and 10 rebounds while running with Team Trae Young (Okla.) in the adidas 3SSB this summer.

Cooper has already taken visits to Gonzaga and Oklahoma. After July’s live period, he’ll head to Texas and LSU before “narrowing my decision.”

“The visits make it tougher,” Cooper says. “At Gonzaga, the fans treat the players like kings. I loved the support that they gave the team. At Oklahoma, everything about it was great. It’s right here, so there’s that part too.”

Born and raised in the state, Cooper said there’s a palpable pressure to stick with the home team.

“I tell my mom that I don’t like to go out that much when I’m home,” Cooper says. “I love all the people, but I get questions wherever I go; sometimes it gets overwhelming. I won’t lie, there’s a lot of pressure because I’m from here. I know a lot of Oklahomans want me to go there, and I feel that every day.”

Whether or not that want comes to fruition, Cooper said he’ll make the decision “when I feel the time is right.”

As for the label, by the conversation’s end, Cooper was more willing to take ownership of his contribution to the sky-walking legacy.

“Yeah, I dunk, I’m bouncy, I make all the highlights and all that,” Cooper says. “I’m not offended by the label, but I also make all of the little plays that win you games. That’s the bottom line, I’m gonna help you win. That’s what I take pride in the most.” 

More CBB Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

joe burrow (1)
NFL

Cincinnati Teases ‘White Bengal’ Look in Instagram Video

A new style is coming for Joe Burrow and Co. in 2022.

By Michael Shapiro4 minutes ago
Jabari Smith Jr.
Play
NBA

Assessing Jabari Smith Jr.’s Arrival at NBA Summer League

Houston's rookie could make an instant impact after being drafted with the No. 3 pick.

By Michael Shapiro52 minutes ago
Colorado Rockies Daniel Bard
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs7 minutes ago
Aaron Donald
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 IDP Rankings: Redraft, Dynasty, Rookie (DL, LB, DB)

Incorporate individual defensive players in your league! Positional and rookie rankings for redraft and dynasty leagues.

By Matt De Lima1 hour ago
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J.
Play
Betting

Jets Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Jets have won more than five games just once in the past six seasons and their over/under at SI Sportsbook is 5.5 wins for the upcoming season.

By Frankie Taddeo1 hour ago
Johnny Gaudreau during warmups
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The NHL’s Top Free Agent Target Found an Unexpected Home

Everyone expected Johnny Gaudreau to sign close to home. But in the end, the money won out.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb runs onto the field before a game.
College Football

Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at Age 22

The junior was preparing to enter his fifth year in Eugene.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

We're ready to dominate the 2022 NFL season to keep you on top of your fantasy football leagues.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago