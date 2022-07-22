Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Washington State–Idaho MBB Series Dating Back to 1906 to End

The nation’s longest running continuous men’s basketball series will not be played in the 2022-23 season.

Washington State will not take on Idaho this upcoming season, which will be the first time the two teams have not played a game since 1906. The news of the “Battle of the Palouse” rivalry ending was first reported by Peter Harriman of The Spokesman-Review.

The two schools have played 277 games over their 116-year series, with Washington State holding a 167–110 series lead. 

Per the report from The Spokesman-Review, the Vandals were interested in continuing the series with the Cougars, but Washington State declined “numerous overtures” to continue playing.

Idaho coach Zac Claus confirmed that the series would not continue.

“The schedule is set,” Claus said. “Contracts have been signed. We don’t have any wiggle room to make this game happen now.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In light of the report that the series would not continue, Washington State’s athletic department released a statement, but remained vague on the game itself.

“We are continuing to work through finalizing our nonconference schedule for the upcoming season and will release once complete,” the statement said.

The motivation of Washington State’s decision to reportedly end the rivalry could stem from the Pac-12’s nonconference scheduling standards that were released ahead of the 2020-21 season. The updated standards stipulated that a Pac-12 member’s nonconference opponents were required to have a NET ranking of 175 or better. 

Idaho finished last season ranked No. 325 in the NET rankings, doing no favors to the average needed for Washington State’s nonconference opponents. 

The Cougars defeated the Vandals 109–61 last season, which marked the widest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking
Washington State Cougars
Washington State Cougars
Idaho Vandals
Idaho Vandals

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-super-bowl-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Mahomes Reacts to Massive Recent Quarterback Contracts

The Chiefs’ star is happy for other NFL players getting lucrative deals this offseason.

By Wilton Jackson7 minutes ago
The Fox logo outside a studio for the Super Bowl in Miami.
Media

ESPN’s Jason Benetti in Talks to Be No. 2 Fox CFB Announcer, per Report

Fox is reportedly looking to add a big name to its college football team.

By Daniel Chavkin38 minutes ago
Sweden-Belgium-Euros
Play
Soccer

Sweden Into Women’s Euros Semis on Stoppage-Time Winner

Linda Sembrandt was the hero and booked a semifinal date vs. host England at the Women’s European Championship.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

Rays’ Wander Franco Had $650k in Jewelry Stolen From Car

The items were stolen from the Tampa Bay shortstop while he was away on rehab assignment in Florida.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher speaks at SEC media days
Play
College Football

Fisher, Harsin Controversies Unlikely to Go Away Soon

The Texas A&M and Auburn coaches dominated offseason chatter in the SEC.

By Richard Johnson1 hour ago
Now former WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania.
Play
Wrestling

WWE’s Vince McMahon Announces Retirement

The longtime WWE CEO has been embroiled in scandal amid reports that he paid millions in hush money to women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook shoots a ball while Pacers center Myles Turner is defending.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers–Pacers Westbrook Trade ‘Currently Dead

Los Angeles and Indiana had reportedly discussed a three-player deal involving the Lakers point guard.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide players leave the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP college football national championship.
College Football

SEC Football Preseason Media Poll Has Been Released

Alabama received the most votes for the seventh consecutive year.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago