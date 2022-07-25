Skip to main content
Alabama Opening Team Store With Official Apparel, NIL Merchandise

Alabama announced a long-term partnership with sports apparel company Fanatics on Monday.

The multifaceted partnership includes a “wide range of exclusive rights” from Alabama for Fanatics to activate across its platform.

The expanded partnership between Fanatics and Alabama will allow the Crimson Tide to enhance the student-athlete experience through recent name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation. 

Alabama also plans to open its first-ever retail team store, The Authentic, within Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans can purchase NIL merchandise tied directly to the student-athletes at the store, and Fanatics will play a major role in stocking The Authentic with merchandise.

The Authentic will also provide student-athletes with the opportunity to engage with fans via meet-and-greets, autographed memorabilia and more.

The announcement by Alabama has the potential to change the NIL landscape. Schools have been creative in ways to enhance the student-athlete experience through NIL, but opening a team store within Bryant-Denny Stadium is a game changer.

The Authentic is scheduled to open inside the stadium during the 2022 season.

