College Basketball
Overtime Elite Signs Elite Prep Prospects ZZ Clark and Tyler Bey

Clark, an Illinois commit, and Bey add to an impressive list of top prospects OTE has picked up this week.

After snagging up elite high school hoops prospects Monday and Tuesday, Overtime Elite kept the momentum surging Wednesday by signing ZZ Clark and Tyler Bey.

Both Clark, an Illinois commit, and Bey will waive the $100,000 salary to maintain their college eligibility, a path top 2024 prospect Naasir Cunningham pioneered when he signed with OTE in April.

Clark, a 6'2'' point guard, is the younger brother of former SI All-American Skyy Clark, now a freshman at Illinois.

Last season as a sophomore at Windermere (Fla.) Prep, Clark averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals while leading his team to a 208 record before losing in the FHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals to the eventual state champions.

“ZZ is joining a group of elite ball handlers at OTE and I’m excited to see him thrive in our league,” says OTE head coach and director of player development Kevin Ollie. “He’ll be pushed daily to be the best playmaker, and I’m looking forward to seeing his confidence on the court translate into competition.”

Bey is a versatile, 6'8'' wing with great length who plays with a consistent motor, which translates into production on both ends of the floor.

This past season, Bey scored 21 points to lead Fairfax (Los Angeles) to the LA City championship and his consistency this summer running with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL has made his stock soar on the recruiting trail with everyone from Kansas to Villanova to Miami, among many others giving chase.

“The striking thing about Tyler is his tremendous size and skill for his position,” OTE vice president of recruiting and player personnel Tim Fuller says. “His activity on the glass makes him a valuable rebounder who will bring a scrappy energy and unmatched work ethic, and his consistency will add skill and depth to our league.” 

Breaking

