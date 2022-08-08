Oklahoma coach Brent Venables released a statement Sunday night after the resignation of wide receivers coach Cale Gundy.

Gundy resigned Sunday after he read a racial slur aloud from a player’s iPad during a film session

“It’s with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables wrote. “He’s dedicated more than half of his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We’re thankful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that in stepping aside he’s placed the program and the welfare of our student-athletes first.“

“In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes. The culture we’re building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leaders of this program, it’s essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model for our players the type of men we want them to become. L’Damian Washington, who has been serving as an offensive analyst for our program, will coach our wide receivers on an interim basis.”

Gundy was the longest-tenured member of the Oklahoma coaching staff, having served under former coaches Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley. He was an assistant coach in varying capacities every year since the 1999 season.

More CFB Coverage: