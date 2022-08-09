UConn star Paige Bueckers underwent a successful surgery on Friday to repair a torn ACL in her left knee.

The program announced Tuesday that the star guard began rehab from surgery on Saturday and will be “regularly monitored by the UConn medical staff throughout her recovery.”

Bueckers injured her knee in a pick-up game and underwent an MRI that revealed a torn ACL. She will miss the 2022-23 season due to the injury.

Bueckers was seeking to have a bounceback campaign this season after missing significant time during her sophomore year after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in a Huskies’ win against Notre Dame in December 2021. Last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6 points and four rebounds through 17 games.

As a freshman, Bueckers took center stage within the women’s college basketball landscape. As the ’21 AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year, Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. She was also a unanimous first-team All-American.

