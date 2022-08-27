Michigan to Start Different Quarterbacks in First Two Games

Michigan fans eagerly awaiting word on who will start under center entering next week’s season opener finally received an update from coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday.

However, those looking for a definitive answer may have to wait a little bit longer, based on the Wolverines’ current plan for senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy.

Harbaugh announced Michigan’s plan to alternate its starting quarterback for the first two weeks of the season, beginning with McNamara, last season’s starter, on Sept. 3 against Colorado State followed by McCarthy stepping in versus Hawaii on Sept. 10. Harbaugh noted the program will then make a final decision on its starter and backup going into Week 3 against UConn, the third of the Wolverines’ five home games to start the year.

While onlookers may categorize the approach as unorthodox, Harbaugh has consistently said throughout camp both players had a legitimate shot to win the job. On Saturday, he again echoed those same sentiments, saying the team is “very confident” either McNamara or McCarthy could lead Michigan to a national title.

“Both quarterbacks have played great—done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center.”

Tabbed as the incumbent entering camp, McNamara’s camp-long battle to retain QB1 duties will now carry over into the season; in his 14 starts in 2021, the third-team All-Big Ten selection completed 64.2% of his passes (210-for-327) for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Meanwhile, McCarthy showed promise in limited action as a freshman reserve, recording a 57.6 completion rate (34-for-59) with 516 yards, five TDs and two INTs in 11 appearances.

Regardless of whom ends up being named QB1, Michigan will have lofty goals entering Harbaugh’s eighth season at the helm as the program looks to win its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines finished the ’21 campaign with a 12–2 record (8–1 Big Ten) and earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff after defeating Iowa for the Big Ten Championship. The team’s season eventually ended in a 34–11 semifinal loss to future CFP champion Georgia.

