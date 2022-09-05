Kayshon Boutte Scrubs LSU Content From Social Media After Loss to FSU

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has had an interesting summer.

The wide receiver put up good numbers in his freshman year in 2020, hauling in 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, in six games prior to a season-ending ankle injury, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, when Brian Kelly was hired as LSU’s next coach in December, Boutte was still recovering from his ankle injury and wasn’t as present as Kelly would have liked throughout the spring.

“He’s a great player,” Kelly told reporters in March. “He’s a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him. And what happens is you tend to get distracted because you’re not involved in everything. But he’s learning you got to be involved in everything whether you’re injured or not,” Kelly added.

Boutte told reporters in August when fall camp opened that he considered transferring away from LSU.

“It was all kind of weird, playing for people I’ve never really met,” Boutte said. “I had never really met any of them personally, so I felt like I didn’t fit. …They came in and kind of talked with me a little bit. I trusted that the plan they were coming in with was going to be executed.”

That quote from Boutte is important to look back on as we review a tough Sunday night performance for him and the offense in Kelly’s first game as coach for LSU. The Tigers fell 24–23 to Florida State, and Boutte, who was a preseason first-team All-American selection, turned in an underwhelming performance.

Boutte had a couple of drops, and didn’t snag his first catch until late in the fourth quarter. Boutte finished with just two catches for 20 yards, which was disappointing considering the expectations for the junior receiver.

Seemingly unhappy with how he performed and perhaps with his role in the offense as a whole, Boutte scrubbed his personal Instagram account of all references to LSU late on Sunday night.

Could Boutte be contemplating a transfer yet again?

It was a strange performance for the star wide receiver, and while we could be looking too far into his social media behavior, there is potential there for there to be trouble in paradise between Boutte and LSU.

