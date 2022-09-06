Less than a month after being ruled out indefinitely due to a non-football-related medical condition, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to return to competition by the school’s medical experts, according to an official announcement from the university.

Hartman, a redshirt junior, is now available to play and expected to start for the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Vanderbilt.

Wake Forest ruled Hartman out for “an extended period of time” on Aug. 10, shortly after he sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football, the program said in a statement at the time. Medical personnel conducted tests on the redshirt junior quarterback and determined he should be withheld from all team activities indefinitely, but did not reveal any additional information about Hartman’s condition, citing privacy concerns.

On Tuesday, surgeon Julie A. Freischlag announced that Hartman had developed a condition known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, resulting in a blood clot in the subclavian vein. He underwent an operation to remove the blood clot and then had a second surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein.

Hartman had a follow-up ultrasound last Friday that came back clear, allowing him to return to full competition this upcoming weekend.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes. I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in a statement Tuesday. “There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first broke the news of Hartman’s return on Tuesday afternoon.

Hartman, a three-year starter under center, is coming off of a sensational 2021 season when he led the Demon Deacons to the ACC Atlantic Division title and a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers. He threw for 4,228 yards and accounted for 50 total touchdowns over the course of the campaign, ranking among the top players in the country in both categories.

Redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis started under center for Wake Forest in the program’s 44–10 victory over VMI in their 2022 season opener.

