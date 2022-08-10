Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman has been ruled out for “an extended period of time” due to a non-football-related issue, the school announced Wednesday.

Following a workout on Tuesday, Hartman sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football, the program said in a statement. Medical personnel conducted tests on the redshirt junior quarterback and determined that he should be withheld from all team activities indefinitely.

Wake Forest did not share any additional details on Hartman’s condition, citing privacy restrictions.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in a statement released by the school. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Hartman, a three-year starter under center, is coming off of a sensational 2021 season where he led the Demon Deacons to the ACC Atlantic Division title and a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers. He threw for 4,228 yards and accounted for 50 total touchdowns, ranking among the top players in the country in both categories.

After starting as a freshman in 2018, Hartman lost the starting job to Jamie Newman for the majority of the ’19 campaign. He regained the top spot on the depth chart in ’20 and has held onto the position ever since.

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement Wednesday. “Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

With Hartman out indefinitely, fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern is expected to take over at quarterback. Kern appeared in three games last season, completing 2 of 5 passes for 67 yards.

