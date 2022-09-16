Here’s who our experts see winning Miami–Texas A&M, BYU-Oregon, Auburn–Penn State, Oklahoma-Nebraska and more.

After a week of chaos, major upsets and near-major upsets, college football is back for Week 3 starting Friday night. After Week 2 outperformed the expectations on paper, is more turbulence in store this weekend?

Florida State and Louisville will kick things off Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in an ACC clash. On Saturday, top-10 teams Georgia (at South Carolina, noon ET, ESPN) and Oklahoma (at Nebraska, noon ET, Fox) will both hit the road to face unranked foes, while No. 12 BYU (at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox) and No. 13 Miami (at Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN) will take on ranked opponents. Both the Ducks and Aggies will be looking to atone for early losses after Oregon was crushed by Georgia in its opener and A&M was upset by Appalachian State last week.

Elsewhere, the intrigue includes No. 22 Penn State visiting Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in a rare Big Ten–SEC clash, No. 11 Michigan State traveling to Washington (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and No. 7 USC hosting Fresno State (10:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

Who will get a win in 15 key Week 3 games? Our picks are below.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 19–10

Ross Dellenger: 18–11

Molly Geary: 18–11

Richard Johnson: 18–11

Pat Forde: 16–13

Week 3 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• Surprising Starts Abound Across FBS

• Scott Frost’s Firing Was Long Overdue

• Week 2 Bowl Projections