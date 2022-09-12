From CFP to the New Year's Six bowls, SI predicts what the postseason matchups will be after Week 2’s surprisingly topsy-turvy action.

Week 2 looked a little boring on its face, but the results were anything but. Alabama almost fell to Texas, which would have really thrown the College Football Playoff picture into chaos, but we got a pair of top-10 upsets anyway as Texas A&M was shocked by App State and Baylor lost to BYU. All have implications for the New Year’s Day batch of bowl games as we try to take stock of the picture early on in the season. The Tide can certainly play their way back in the Playoff just as Utah and Baylor could, too. But for now, our projections are below.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

USC vs. Oklahoma

USC quarterback Caleb Williams could end up having to face his former school, Oklahoma, in the postseason. Stan Szeto/USA Today Sports

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Clemson vs. Penn State

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Air Force vs. BYU

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Wyoming vs. Toledo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Minnesota vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage: