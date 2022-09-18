Georgia, Alabama Keep Top Spots in AP Top 25 After Week 3 Blowouts

College football Week 3 didn’t see as many upsets as the first two weeks, resulting in not many changes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Georgia keeps its No. 1 spot for the second week in a row after a blowout 48–7 win over South Carolina. Alabama held onto its No. 2 ranking after winning a 63–7 game against UL Monroe on Saturday.

There was only one change in the Top 10 from the previous week: Kentucky moved to No. 8 while Oklahoma State dropped to No. 9.

The previous No. 11, 12 and 13 teams were all upset on Saturday. No. 11 Michigan State dropped off the list after its 39–28 loss to Washington, who was added to the poll at No. 18.

No. 12 BYU now sits at No. 19 after now No. 15 Oregon won 41–20. Oregon moved up 12 spots after the win. No. 13 Miami dropped 12 spots after now-ranked No. 23 Texas A&M won 17–9.

Here is the new Top 25 ahead of Week 4, according to the AP poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. North Carolina State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pittsburgh

25. Miami

