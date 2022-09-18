Georgia, Alabama Keep Top Spots in AP Top 25 After Week 3 Blowouts
College football Week 3 didn’t see as many upsets as the first two weeks, resulting in not many changes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
Georgia keeps its No. 1 spot for the second week in a row after a blowout 48–7 win over South Carolina. Alabama held onto its No. 2 ranking after winning a 63–7 game against UL Monroe on Saturday.
There was only one change in the Top 10 from the previous week: Kentucky moved to No. 8 while Oklahoma State dropped to No. 9.
The previous No. 11, 12 and 13 teams were all upset on Saturday. No. 11 Michigan State dropped off the list after its 39–28 loss to Washington, who was added to the poll at No. 18.
No. 12 BYU now sits at No. 19 after now No. 15 Oregon won 41–20. Oregon moved up 12 spots after the win. No. 13 Miami dropped 12 spots after now-ranked No. 23 Texas A&M won 17–9.
Here is the new Top 25 ahead of Week 4, according to the AP poll.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Kentucky
9. Oklahoma State
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. North Carolina State
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Baylor
18. Washington
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Texas A&M
24. Pittsburgh
25. Miami
