Justin McBride: This Is Why I Committed to Oklahoma State

McBride was one of the most dominant players at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

It’s official.

I’m committed to Oklahoma State, and I’m so excited to be able to say that. For me, it came down to two things: Coach [Mike] Boynton and their style of play.

Coach Boynton is just a different type of guy, and I just really love how he challenges his players to be men. A lot of coaches talk about developing players off the court, but that’s something he values over anything else. Then I just love the way they push the ball and how I’ll be able to step in and be that playmaking four man for them.

Coach Boynton kept telling me that he sees something in me that hasn’t come out yet, and he wants to be a part of the development in me reaching my highest potential. Him believing in me in that way definitely weighed really heavy in my decision.

It was a tough decision, but, in hindsight, I feel like I knew after my visit to OSU.

Boynton made quite the impression on McBride during his recruitment to Oklahoma State. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Just everything about that visit was pretty much perfect. They just really laid out to me what I could do if I came there. The staff is so real and so up-front, and the guys are the same way. They don’t sugarcoat anything, and they do everything together.

The atmosphere in practice pushes everyone to get better. That’s what I was looking for, and that’s another reason I know that I made the right decision.

I called Coach Boynton immediately after reaching my decision. He was so happy. He said I made his whole week. We’ve gotten even closer, and we literally talk every day. I know that I’m where I’m supposed to be.

They plan to use me in the role of a playmaker who can push the ball in transition, get the rebound and be the guy who can make the difficult shots. That’s what I did at Peach Jam, and that versatility is what can get you to the next level.

I can’t tell you how relieved I am to have this decision over with. Now I can focus on my senior year and getting better.

O.K., guys I’m gonna let you go, but I appreciate you reading about my thought process. I can’t wait to get down there to play for the best fans in the country, too.

When I was there for my visit, I got to see what they were capable of and, man, it was incredible.

Go Pokes.

