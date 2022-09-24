Bryan Harsin Could Be Fired If Auburn Falls to Missouri, per Report

Bryan Harsin’s days as the Auburn football head coach could be numbered.

According to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the outcome of Auburn’s Saturday game vs. Missouri could lead to a coaching change for the Tigers.

“If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on Harsin as early as tomorrow,” Feldman said. “It’s felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year.”

Despite only being in his second season at Auburn, Harsin has had a difficult time trying to build momentum within the program. The athletic department even investigated Harsin last year, but ultimately chose to keep him for the 2022 year. The school also created a new school policy that forces coaches to cooperate with school investigations.

Before the season, Harsin described the investigation as “uncomfortable” and “unfounded.”

Additionally, it doesn’t seem like Harsin has any support within the school. Last month, athletic director Allen Greene announced he was stepping down from his role.

“The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired, and the AD that hired him, he got forced out last month,” Feldman said. “They’re ranked number 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC.”

Last year, Auburn had a 6–7 record in Harsin’s first season, and the team got off to a 2–1 start to the season this year.

More CFB Coverage: