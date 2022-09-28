Add Central Florida to the growing list of schools altering their football schedule this week due to Hurricane Ian.

UCF’s game against SMU, which was initially slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

Other Florida schools made changes to their schedules due to threats of the impending storm. South Florida relocated its home game against East Carolina from Tampa to Boca Raton.

Florida’s game against Eastern Washington also was delayed from Saturday to Sunday. Currently, Florida State has not made any adjustments to its home game against Wake Forest. Currently, the Seminoles are “closely monitoring” the hurricane and are expected to square off against the Demon Deacons in Tallahassee on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET as planned, according to the Associated Press.

Even South Carolina isn’t immune from the threat of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks moved up their game against South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, per Ben Portnoy of The State newspaper.

More College Football Coverage: