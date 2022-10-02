Ohio State, Rutgers’ Coaches Get Into Verbal Exchange After 4Q Scrum

Ohio State cruised to a 49-10 victory against Rutgers in its homecoming game in Columbus.

But before all 60 minutes had been played inside "The Horseshoe" on Saturday, things got heated between Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.

With a commanding 49-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Ohio State converted on a fake punt. Instead of booting the ball away, Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco kept the ball himself and ran toward the right sideline before taking a big hit from Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

Following the late hit, a brief scrum broke out between players from both teams. As a result, Schiano ran from the Rutgers’ sideline to help break up the scuffle. But in that moment, Schiano and Day got into a heated verbal exchange, resulting in both coaches drawing penalties.

The referees stepped in to separate both the crowd before Cruickshank was ejected from the remainder of the game. Prior to Saturday’s exchange between Day and Schiano, the two coaches served worked together on the staff of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer from 2017 to ’18.

Day led the Buckeyes’ offense while Schiano led Ohio State’s defense. Following Meyer’s administrative leave and then retirement in 2018, OSU named Day the head coach of the program. Schiano became the coach at Rutgers in December ’19.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now.