Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball

Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati.

The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.

With the addition of James, the Bearcats head coach Wes Miller has signed two top-60 recruits in this year’s recruiting cycle. The team previously landed a commitment from Rayvon Griffith in May.

James has a quick release on his jump shot, especially when it comes to midrange shooting. He also possesses a special jolt of agility on the hardwood and strong ability to attack the basket.

James had a dynamic summer playing on the Nike EYBL circuit, which drew more attention to him from coaches across the college basketball landscape prior to his commitment to Cincinnati.

During his fourth and final EYBL session in July in Kansas City, James Jr. earned MVP honors, averaging 20 points while shooting 56% from the field, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game for the Florida Rebels.

His father, Edgerrin James, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Colts, Cardinals and Seahawks. While Edgerrin and James Jr.’s older brother, Eden, chose the football route, Jizzle is charting his own path on the hardwood.

