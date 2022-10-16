SEC Announces Tennessee’s Fine After Postgame Mayhem vs. Alabama

The SEC has fined Tennessee after fans stormed the field following the school’s 52–49 upset over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

The Vols solidified themselves as a true national championship contender after dispatching the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years.

Following the last-second field goal by senior kicker Chase McGrath, chaos ensued as fans poured onto the field to celebrate while taking down the goalposts.

The school incurred a fine of $100,000 from the conference for a violation of the league’s “access to competition area” policy. The fine is the second such offense that Tennessee’s committed, with the last violation taking place after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

Per the SEC, the policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with the policy.”

Tennessee athletic director Danny White got out ahead of the SEC’s announcement, asking fans to donate to the program to help pay for the impending fines.

Chances are high that Tennessee fans would take the fine once again if it meant beating Alabama and raising the school’s chances of playing for an SEC title, and more importantly, raising its status as a national title contender.

