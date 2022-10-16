SALT AKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards, ran for three touchdowns and scampered up the middle for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in No. 20 Utah’s 43–42 victory over No. 7 Southern California on Saturday night.

Rising rushed a yard for a touchdown on fourth down to set up the deciding conversion.

Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns for Southern California (6–1, 4–1 Pac-12). Utah (5–2, 3–1) held the Trojans on their last-ditch drive, handing them their first loss as a record crowd of 53,609 shook Rice-Eccles Stadium and then flooded the field.

The Utes needed every one of Rising’s big plays with his legs and his arm during his career night. Rising, who was once committed to current USC coach Lincoln Riley when he was at Oklahoma, became the first Utah QB to throw for 400 yards since Brian Johnson had 417 against San Diego State in 2005.

Dalton Kincaid had 15 catches for 217 yards, the most for a Ute since Carl Harry had 255 yards in 1988.

Southern Cal’s Mario Williams had four catches for 145 yards and Jordan Addison had seven receptions for 106 yards before an ankle injury took him out of the game.

Against an all-out blitz, Williams connected with Michael Jackson III, who stepped through a tackle for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:15 to play for a 42-35 lead. It was Jackson’s first catch of the season.

Utah has won 23 of its last 24 home games, including a streak of 12 in a row.

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner at Pittsburgh as the nation’s top receiver, had seven catches for 106 yards but hurt his ankle on a reverse in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern California: The Trojans were prolific on offense, but the defense couldn’t stop Rising, especially when it counted. Key penalties often stymied the Trojans when they had opportunities to take a commanding lead.

Utah: Rising willed the Utes to the win but the defense was gashed by the Trojans. Utah defenders often took poor angles against USC’s speed. Utah turned almost exclusively to the passing game as the running game was stuffed, except for Rising’s power runs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah should rise but the Trojans shouldn’t fall far after the two teams went toe-to-toe for 60 minutes.

UP NEXT

Southern California: At Arizona on Oct. 29.

Utah: At Washington State on Oct. 27.