Emoni Bates Hopes Arrest, Legal Issue Inspires Others Positively

Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates released a statement after his two felony gun charges were dropped in Washtenaw County, Mich., court on Wednesday.

Judge Patrick J. Conlin Jr. dropped Bates’s felony charges that included carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm, according to Forbes’ Adam Zagoria. The news comes after ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel reported that Bates’s charges would be fully dropped this week upon completing a misdemeanor diversion program. Previously, a not-guilty plea had been entered on Bates’s behalf.

In his statement, the 18-year-old wrote that he hopes that his mistake can “inspire others to think before acting.”

“Growth is a lifetime experience, I will harness the value within the lesson and continue to be of service to my community,” Bates said.

Bates also thanked his parents, lawyer Steve Haney and family, friends and supporters. “Thank you for your unconditional love, inspiration and encouraging words,” Bates said. “… Steve Haney thank you for your diligence and believing in me. You motivated me to keep my head high and continue to look ahead.”

Bates was arrested on Sept. 18 when deputies initiated a traffic stop after Bates failed to stop at an intersection, a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Sports Illustrated. According to ESPN, the police report said Bates told officers there was marijuana and a gun in the car. The police searched the car and the gun was discovered.

Haney told Thamel on Sept. 19 to “reserve judgment on this. There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car.”

Bates was one of the top basketball recruits in the country in the 2021 class. He played his freshman season at Memphis, where he averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18 appearances, which included 13 starts. Following one season at Memphis, Bates entered the transfer portal and committed to EMU, which is located in his hometown of Ypsilanti. He is expected to play a pivotal role this season.

As Bates gets acclimated in his return to the program, he knows his presence at the university and within the program will not come without judgment as high-profile athlete.

“The crazy thing about living your life on stage is the inability to escape judgment, and experience the growing pains of life as a normal adolescent privately,” Bates wrote. “I hold myself accountable for making a poor decision, and hope you can forgive me as I grow because this will not be my last mistake, however; a lasting stigma to remind of the severity of such as mistake.”

Six days ago, EMU reinstated Bates to the university and the basketball program.

“The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office and Emoni Bates’ defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed,” EMU’s athletic department said in its release. “In accordance with EMU Athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities.”

