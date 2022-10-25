Just two weeks before the college basketball season is set to start, Manhattan announced that it has parted ways with longtime coach Steve Masiello. But as a result, the school could be losing a lot more than its coach.

According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, as many as six to seven players could leave the program in the wake of the abrupt news. One source told Zagoria, “Those guys loved him.”

Not only that, but Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, told Zagoria that he intends to enter the transfer portal and believes a large chunk of his teammates will follow.

“I think everyone,” Perez said, per Zagoria.

Masiello compiled a 162–177 record with the Jaspers over his 11 years there. Last season, Manhattan finished with a 15–15 record and now RaShawn Stores will serve as the interim coach. Its season starts Nov. 7.

