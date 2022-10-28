Oregon center Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow that will bring about an abrupt end to her college career, the program announced Friday.

Prince, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, made the decision to exhaust her remaining NCAA eligibility and pursue a professional career following the surgery, effectively ending her time with the Ducks. She said that she was “heartbroken” by the news, but recognized that the operation was pivotal to her future success in basketball.

“I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability,” Prince said in a statement. “I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.

“I will always love this challenging program and its ability hold me accountable and to always elevate my game. The Eugene community took this Texas girl in immediately and made me feel like family. I will forever cherish the relationships and experiences I have made here on this journey.”

Oregon coach Kelly Graves added, “We are going to miss Sedona. She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the University. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come. I wish her only the best in all of her future endeavors. I cannot wait to see the ways she will continue to positively impact and change our world. Once a Duck, always a Duck.”



Prince, who was poised to be a fifth-year junior, averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season while shooting 54.2% from the field. She played for Oregon for three seasons after transferring from Texas following the 2018–19 campaign.

