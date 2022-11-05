College Gameday host Rece Davis gave an update on the health of renowned analyst Lee Corso after the 87-year-old was one again absent from Saturday’s pregame show at Georgia.

“Lee Corso is still recuperating,” Davis said at the start of the ESPN show. “Looking forward to getting him back. I talked to LC this week, and I said to him, ‘What can we do for you?’ He said, ‘Go kill ’em on Saturday.’ I think we can do that with a game like this.”

Corso missed the show for the second straight week after he did not travel to last weekend’s matchup at Jackson State. ESPN said at the time that Corso was “in good spirits” and hoping to re-join his peers on the road “soon.”

Corso had been with the Gameday crew for each of the two weeks prior to the Jackson State trip after a health issue forced him to miss two straight weeks earlier in the season. When Corso returned on October 15 in Tennessee, he explained what he had been dealing with.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” he said. “I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

“So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

With Corso still on the sideline for another week, the rest of the College Gameday made way for Athens for a top-three matchup between Tennessee and Georgia. The two SEC schools are scheduled to kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET.

