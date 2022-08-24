NFL lawyers say that Jon Gruden “continued to send the same kinds of derogatory emails consistently following his start date with the Raiders,” as those that became public stemming from the league’s investigation into the Commanders franchise, according to a new filing reviewed by 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

Gruden resigned as Raiders coach on Oct. 11, 2021, after a report by The New York Times detailed his use of misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language in emails sent during his time with ESPN. The report came on the heels of the news that the coach had used a racist trope to describe NFL players association executive director DeMaurice Smith, a Black man.

In the emails between Gruden and former Washington general manager Bruce Allen, he also complained about the league hiring women as referees, teams drafting gay players and players protesting during the national anthem.

Gruden sued the league and commissioner Roger Goodell last November, a month after his resignation, claiming that the leaked emails were part of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” in which they “sought to destroy the career and reputation” of the former coach.

Nevada judge Nancy Allf denied the league’s request to dismiss the case and move to arbitration in May.

Gruden’s lawyers have defended the coach, saying that the emails containing the offensive statements all came between 2011 to ’18, when he worked for ESPN. In the new filing, the league has hit back against that notion for the first time, welcoming the discovery period that would come if the lawsuit moves forward without arbitration.

“In several places, Gruden’s proposed order states that the emails were ‘sent between 2011 and 2018, during which time Gruden was not working as a coach in the NFL but as an employee of ESPN,” the filing from lawyers for the NFL and Goodell reads, per 8 News Now.

“Gruden’s claim (and purported finding of fact) on the timing of his emails is, in reality, very much disputed by the NFL parties and in fact false. Discovery—necessary to make any finding of fact on this issue—will show that Gruden continued to send the same kinds of derogatory emails consistently following his start date with the Raiders.”

The filing does not feature additional documentation about the claim, according to the report.

Adam Hosmer-Henner, who represents Gruden, questioned why the NFL didn’t bring up this issue earlier in the legal process in a statement Monday.

“The NFL did not make these unsubstantiated arguments in the motions they already lost and will not be able to make them if they appeal,” he said. “In fact, their own attorney conceded during the hearing that the emails were sent before Jon Gruden signed with the Raiders. The NFL has tried to avoid discovery from the start, not Jon Gruden. This is just another attempt by the NFL and Commissioner Goodell to save face by attacking Jon Gruden while still not owning up the truth of their actions. Jon isn’t going to try to hide from his deposition, is the commissioner?”

