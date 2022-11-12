Emoni Bates Scores 30 in Eastern Michigan Debut vs. Michigan

Emoni Bates had a rocky time at Memphis last year, after reclassifying up a year to start his college career early. The season included an extended absence from the team and ultimately he opted for a transfer. Now, he is at Eastern Michigan, and he impressed in his first game of the season.

Bates made his season debut in Eastern Michigan’s second game of the season vs. No. 22 Michigan on Friday night, and the forward led the team with 30 points as the Eagles fell to the Wolverines 88–83. It was a great start for Bates, who last year averaged just 9.7 points in 18 games with the Tigers.

The former top recruit returned closer to home with his transfer to Eastern Michigan, and the decision may end up being a smart one. Unlike with Memphis last year, Bates isn’t playing with as many other NBA-caliber players this season, so he will have opportunities to show off his talents throughout the year.

Additionally, Memphis entered last season with sky high tournament expectations, something that isn’t necessarily the case for Eastern Michigan.

Bates’s EMU tenure got off to a rocky start, as he was arrested on gun charges in September. Those charges were dismissed in October, and he was reinstated to the school and basketball program.

“Growth is a lifetime experience, I will harness the value within the lesson and continue to be of service to my community,” Bates said at the time.

Against a legitimate Power 5 opponent, not only did Bates score more than he did in any game last year, but he passed his previous career high by 13 points. If he can keep this up, Bates could get back into the NBA Draft conversation like he was as a high school recruit.

