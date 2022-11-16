Watch out college basketball fans, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is back with a high-rolling bet on the Cougars.

McIngvale has placed another $1 million bet on Houston (+900) to win the national championship. According to Action Network, he has bet a total of $1.5 million to win $14 million.

While some may think that’s risky considering the powerhouses at play, the Texas furniture magnate brought home a massive profit when he bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He won approximately $75 million on a series of bets, which was the largest payout in sports betting history.

North Carolina may be ranked No. 1, but Houston has 10-1 odds right now to win it all next spring. Currently the Cougars are ranked No. 3 so it’s not the most outlandish idea to think they’ll make a March Madness run, and Mattress Mack could cash in big once more.

