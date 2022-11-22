Las Vegas Among New Men’s Final Four Sites Announced by NCAA

The NCAA announced the future host sites of the men’s basketball Final Four through 2030 on Tuesday, which include Detroit in 2027, Las Vegas in ‘28, Indianapolis in ‘29 and North Texas in ‘30.

Las Vegas has never hosted the Final Four before, meaning Tuesday’s announcement made major news for the city as another large sporting event will head there this decade. Some upcoming events include Formula One’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix next November and the Super Bowl in 2024.

Meanwhile, Detroit previously hosted in 2009, Indianapolis has hosted eight previous times and North Texas has hosted two times before.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” chairman of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball Chris Reynolds said, via the NCAA press release. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

Each Final Four will be played at the NFL stadium in the city: Detroit’s Ford Field, Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium and Texas’s AT&T Stadium.

The next four Final Four host cities have been known for a while, which include Houston in 2023, Phoenix in ‘24, San Antonio in ‘25 and Indianapolis in ‘26.

