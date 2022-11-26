After a week of rumors linking Lane Kiffin to the Auburn coaching vacancy, the Ole Miss head coach is staying in Oxford. Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris Low that he is signing an extension with the Rebels.

According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Kiffin was one of the finalists in Auburn’s coaching search, but sources tell Dellenger that the Tigers are focusing on Liberty’s Hugh Freeze with Kiffin staying put. Despite the rumors and reports, Kiffin publicly committed throughout the week to staying with the team beyond this season.

On Saturday, Kiffin officially told Ole Miss staff members that he wouldn’t make the move to Auburn. Additionally, Kiffin said he didn’t want to address the extension with the team before their final game of the season on Thursday.

“I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game,” he said. “I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team.”

Dellenger reports that Kiffin’s extension is for an extra six years with an average of $9 million per season, along with roll-over provisions that can take the extension to eight years. Ole Miss hired Kiffin before the 2020 season, and over the last three years the Rebels have gone 23–12 under his watch. This year, Ole Miss is 8–4 after starting the season 7-0.

More CFB Coverage:

The Grove Report: Report: Auburn Targeting Former Ole Miss Coach Following Lane Kiffin's Comment

For More Ole Miss coverage Go To The Grove Report