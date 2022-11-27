Ohio State, Clemson, LSU Tumble in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 14

Rivalry weekend saw some of the biggest upsets of the college football season, including No. 2 Ohio State losing to No. 3 Michigan, 45–23, which caused a major shift in the Week 14 coaches poll.

The top four—Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU—have remained undefeated, removing most of the mystery at the top of the rankings in recent weeks. However, with Ohio State’s loss, the Buckeyes fell to No. 5 in this week’s poll.

The first big upset of the weekend came on Thursday during the Egg Bowl, when former No. 19 Ole Miss lost to rival Mississippi State. The Rebels fell out of the top 25, while the Bulldogs jumped into the last spot at No. 25.

Then, on Friday, former No. 17 UNC lost in overtime to unranked NC State, 30–27. The Tar Heels fell to No. 22.

Saturday saw five major upsets, with four of those involving former top 10 teams. Ohio State fell, then former No. 8 Clemson lost to unranked South Carolina, 31–30. Clemson fell out of the top 10 to No. 11, while South Carolina jumped onto the poll at No. 20.

Former No. 22 Oregon State took down previous No. 9 Oregon, 38–34, causing the Ducks to drop out of the top 10 to No. 15. Oregon State jumped to No. 16.

Previous No. 6 LSU lost a tough battle to unranked Texas A&M, going down, 38–23. LSU dropped the most spots this week, down seven positions, to No. 13 after the loss.

The final ranked team that was upset on Saturday was former No. 23 Coastal Carolina, which was blown out by James Madison. After Coastal lost 47–7, the Chanticleers fell out of the poll.

Here is Week 14’s coaches poll.

1. Georgia (12–0)

2. Michigan (12–0)

3. TCU (12–0)

4. USC (11–1)

5. Ohio State (11–1)

6. Alabama (10–2)

7. Penn State (10–2)

8. Tennessee (10–2)

9. Washington (10–2)

10. Kansas State (9–3)

11. Clemson (10–2)

12. Utah (9–3)

13. LSU (9–3)

14. Florida State (9–3)

15. Oregon (9–3)

16. Oregon State (9–3)

17. UCLA (9–3)

18. Tulane (10–2)

19. Notre Dame (8–4)

20. South Carolina (8–4)

21. Texas (8–4)

22. UNC (9–3)

23. UCF (9–3)

24. Texas-San Antonio (10–2)

25. Mississippi State (8–4)

