From the CFP semifinals to the First Responder Bowl, here’s who to look out for as bowl season gets underway.

There are plenty of bowl games sponsored by companies you’ve never heard of featuring teams you don’t really get a chance to see during the season. In fact, the best part about bowl games is the stage it gives college football's unique talents. So here’s one player to watch from each team in each bowl game.

Note: All players were reportedly participating as of Dec. 13, and all times are Eastern.

Harrison’s 12 touchdowns on the season is tied for fourth in the country. Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. | ESPN

For Georgia, it’s all about the man in the middle: DT Jalen Carter. It’s almost impossible stop him, but the Buckeyes will hope to find ways to run around him or neutralize his ability to wreck a an offensive line. That may mean QB CJ Stroud will have more pressure in his face than he’s used to. He’ll need to deal with it in order to deliver the ball to the outstanding Marvin Harrison Jr. whenever possible.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m | ESPN

Both running backs possess game braking ability in this game with Michigan’s Donovan Edwards taking over for Blake Corum and adding a more explosive gear to the Wolverines running game. On the other side is TCU’s Kendre Miller, who has proved reliable all season in the backfield as well.

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Friday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. | ESPN

There’s an interesting quarterback matchup here that starts with Tennessee’s Joe Milton, who was once benched but is now the starter for the Vols in Hendon Hooker’s absence. He has an absolute cannon of an arm, but he’s still trying to learn how to control it. On Clemson’s side is Cade Klubnik, who over the balance of the season finally got in for more than a few plays with the first team in the ACC championship game and showed everyone why there’s reason for optimism that the Tigers can get back to their playoff heights.

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Saturday, Dec. 31, 12 p.m. | ESPN

When running back Deuce Vaughn is on the loose, look out, because he’s hard to catch and even harder to bring down once you have him.

One of the players tasked with that is Dallas Turner, Alabama’s other exceptional edge rushing talent who bookends the exceptional Will Anderson.

Cotton Bowl

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. | ESPN

As long as Tulane has running back Tyjae Spears on the field, they’ve got a shot to break a big play with his incredible burst and acceleration. He’ll pace the Green Wave offense on one side while USC running back Austin Jones showed late in the season he’s up to the task of carrying the run game without Travis Dye, and may have to shoulder a little more of the load if Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is still battling a nagging hamstring injury.

Rose Bowl

No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Monday, Jan. 2, 5 p.m. | ESPN

Introduce yourself to Nick Singleton, perhaps the next dynamo at running back for the Nittany Lions.

And while you’re paying attention, keep tabs on Utah TE Thomas Yassmin, who without Brandy Kuithe or Dalton Kincaid could be the focal point of the Utes’ tight end-based attack.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Blazers RB DeWayne McBride is a load to bring down and despite only playing 11 games this season, he leads the nation in total yards rushing and yards rushing per game.

Penn State transfer receiver Mac Hippenhammer gives Miami a big vertical threat in a small package.

Cure Bowl

No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

3 p.m. | ESPN

If styles make fights, this one is a good one with an electric UTSA offense led by, among others, WR Zakhari Franklin. The Trojans boast one of the best defenses in the country at any level, and their cornerstone is unquestionably LB Carlton Martial, who set the FBS record for tackles and keeps on adding more.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

11 a.m. | ESPN

The energy and the mortar are the initial things that jump off the screen whenever you watch Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr. He was a player who transferred in from Miami (Ohio) and for a defense gutted by the NFL, the Bearcats sure needed everything he could give them this season.

Louisville tight end Marshon Ford is a threat in the passing game, but even more than that, his ability to be a moveable chess piece in different positions in various formations is a key for Louisville’s run game.

New Mexico Bowl

BYU vs. SMU

2:15 p.m. | ABC

Without Rashee Rice, someone’s going to have to step up in the Mustangs passing game. Why not Jordan Kerley? He could be the next breakout SMU wide receiver.

BYU tackle Blake Freeland has been a consistent contributor at a position of strength for the Cougars over the last few years and he’s a player who has started a ton of games. That experience may land him on an NFL roster after he’s done in this last game on the college stage.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs. Washington State

3:30 p.m. | ABC

This one’s about the quarterbacks. On one side, there’s Jake Haener, a player who will seemingly battle through just about anything for the Bulldogs and has shined this time under coach Jeff Tedford. On the other end is Cameron Ward, a transfer from Incarnate Word who can fill up passing stat sheets in a hurry if the Bulldogs aren’t careful.

LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss vs. Rice

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

These two teams are here to do one thing: run the ball, and run it often. When at their best, the Owls are doing it behind second team all-Conference USA linemen Shea Baker. The Golden Eagles have a true throwback offensive attack that often puts running back Frank Gore Jr. at wildcat quarterback.

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

You may be familiar with the older Etienne brother, Travis, who starred at Clemson and is currently starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his younger brother Trevor Etienne is every bit the live wire that his sibling was. On the other side is another talented freshman back, Damien Martinez, who halfway through the season began getting the lion’s share of the carries for the Beavers and hasn’t looked back.

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs. North Texas

9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Look out when Boise State is on defense, because versatile safety JL Skinner has the size to lay the wood with his 6’4” frame, but also the range to pull off highlight-reel interceptions.

If he is to get a pick in this game, it could come on a pass intended for tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, who’s had a breakout freshman campaign as a contributor in the Mean Green passing game.

Dellenger: Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs. Marshall

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

At some point, Marshall RB Khalan Laborn and UConn LB Jackson Mitchell are going to meet in the hole. When they do, look out. It’ll be a tectonic collision between the two. Laborn has been an absolute workhorse this season with the sixth-most carries nationally and multiple games with over 30 carries.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Eastern Michigan’s offense will likely become very familiar with Viliami Fehoko as a standout interior rusher who can wreck plays with penetration up the middle. But EMU has its own defensive maven in EDGE Jose Ramirez who lives in opposing backfields with 12 sacks this season—second nationally.

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. Liberty

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Toledo QB Dequan Finn brings a dual threat ability to the table, while Liberty WR Demario Douglas is a shifty player with serious ability to create yards after the catch. He also has some serious hops.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

9 p.m. | ESPN

The Hilltoppers get the ball to receiver Malachi Corley early and often during games. He has the sixth-most catches of any FBS receivers. He does the bulk of his work from the slot, and thankfully for us at home that’s the case because of the best-on-best matchup he’ll have with South Alabama slot corner Yam Banks.