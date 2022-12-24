Texas MBB Coach Chris Beard’s Fiancee Says He Didn’t Strangle Her

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

More than 10 days have passed since Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault on a family/household member. And on Friday, Randi Trew—Beard’s fiancee and the alleged family member assaulted—released a statement saying that Beard did not assault her but was instead using “self-defense” in a “physical struggle” between the two. Trew also said she was saddened for bringing “negative attention” to their family and friends and the university.

“As Chris’ fiancé and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event,” Trew said. “I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening.

“Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Later Friday, university officials said that it was aware of Trew’s statement and is currently reviewing it. “This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations,” the statement read.

Trew’s statement comes after Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, initially stated that his client was not guilty of the charge and was wrongly arrested.

“Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges,” Minton said, per Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman. “He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

The Austin Police Department initially arrested and processed Beard at 5:18 a.m. CT on Dec. 12, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. He was released before 3 p.m. CT that day.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello initially reported that Austin police answered to a “disturbance hotshot” call shortly after midnight. Disturbance hotshot events are “incidents in progress that are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety.” Beard’s charge included impeding breath circulation.

The felony assault charge holds a potential punishment of two to 10 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.