Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift

As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.

Ohio State is usually a powerhouse entering the College Football Playoff, but this year the Buckeyes backed into the tournament as the only team of the four to not play in their conference title game. However, CJ Stroud is arguably the best quarterback playing in the two games, and Ohio State has playoff experience on its side.

While the Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed, the odds indicate that they have a better chance of pulling off an upset than No. 3 TCU. The Horned Frogs opened as 9.5-point underdogs and are currently at +7.5 just hours before kickoff.

Ohio State enters Saturday’s game with an 11–1 record, with the only loss coming to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. Georgia, meanwhile, is 13–0 and has only lost once in the last two years: the 2021 SEC title game vs. Alabama. The Bulldogs are looking to become the first back-to-back champions in the CFP era.