The Associated Press released a new men’s college basketball top 25 poll on Monday. The poll saw Purdue stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week, capturing 60 of 61 first-place votes.

UConn fell from No. 2 to No. 4 after suffering its first loss of the season, on the road at Xavier on New Year’s Eve. That allowed Houston to move back up to No. 3, with Kansas behind it and Arizona rounding out the top five.

College of Charleston broke into the top 25 this week for the first time in 20 years, after starting the season 14–1. New Mexico, the only other undefeated team in men’s college hoops besides Purdue, moved up one spot to No. 21 after reaching 14–0. Baylor was the biggest faller of the week, tumbling seven spots after a road defeat to Iowa State.

The full top 25 is below.

Houston is 14–1 this season. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Full men’s top 25, as of Jan. 2:

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Kansas

4. UConn

5. Arizona

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Gonzaga

10. UCLA

11. Virginia

12. Miami

13. Arkansas

14. Wisconsin

15. Indiana

16. Duke

17. TCU

18. Xavier

19. Baylor

20. Missouri

21. New Mexico

22. Auburn

23. College of Charleston

24. Ohio State

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan State 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s 3, Creighton 1.