Illinois’s Skyy Clark Steps Away From Basketball for Personal Reasons

Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark announced Friday that he is stepping away from the program, citing personal reasons.

Clark, who was the Fighting Illini’s highest ranked recruit in the 2022 class, tweeted a note saying that he needed to take a leave of absence to put himself and his family first.

“This decision has nothing to do with basketball but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well being,” Clark wrote.

Clark, who has appeared in 13 games so far this season, averaged seven points, nearly four rebounds and a little over two assists in 24.5 minutes of action per game. He joined an Illinois program that featured other top-tier talent as well as players that head coach Brad Underwood recruited through the transfer portal.

Underwood released a statement about Clark’s decision, saying he remains a valued part of the Fighting Illini’s program.

“Skyy is thoughtful, caring young man who right now needs to prioritize himself and his family,” Underwood said. “This is bigger than basketball. We understand that and stand with him every step of the way.”

Prior to coming to Illinois, Clark initially committed to Kentucky in October 2020. Illinois (9–5) started is currently winless through three games in Big Ten play after starting the season 6–1.