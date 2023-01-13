A Division III men’s basketball coach will return to the program following an investigation into a strenuous practice that resulted in the hospitalization of multiple players.

Concordia University Chicago’s Steve Kolar will reassume his position as head coach in the coming days after the school conducted an internal inquiry into the late December practice, according to CBS 2 Chicago. Though it was previously reported that five players were hospitalized following the workout, Concordia Director of Athletics Pete Gnan clarified in a letter that six players were taken to the hospital and treated for rhabdomyolysis—a serious and sometimes life-threatening condition caused by muscle damage that is often connected to excessive exercise.

Gnan wrote that all of the players affected have been released from the hospital.

“The health of each student will be continuously assessed on an ongoing basis and will be used to determine when each is cleared to return to practice,” Gnan said in the letter, according to CBS 2 Chicago. “Once student-athletes receive formal clearance to resume activity, they will enter into a gradual return to practice and game competition over a period of two weeks.”

The investigation into Kollar and the workout determined that the high-intensity practice on Saturday, Dec. 31 was the consequence of some players breaking curfew during a trip to California. The entire team participated in the practice.

“We believe the intensity of the practice contributed to the students’ illness when combined with other factors including, but not limited to, an immediate return to full activity after an extended break, cross-country travel, rest, hydration and nutrition,” Gnan wrote.

Kollar was temporarily removed when Concordia launched an investigation, but the school noted that there had been no previous complaints filed against the program’s head coach and that the team had supported him following the incident. Assistant coach Rashaan Surles served as the interim head coach in Kollar’s absence, during which the team had to forfeit three games due to the hospitalizations.

Concordia will miss a fourth straight game on Saturday while Kollar is eligible to return to campus and resume his “off-court, administrative responsibilities” on Friday.