On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed.

Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.

On Saturday, multiple reports named Harbaugh as one of Denver’s primary candidates in their search for a head coach. The other two Broncos frontrunners are believed to be former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who will interview with the team on Tuesday, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Besides Denver, the Panthers were another team reported to be interested in Harbaugh. However, even though the two sides spoke about the opening, SI’s Albert Breer reports that it was more of a “long shot.”