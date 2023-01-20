Deion Sanders, Colorado Land Major Recruiting Flip

For a second consecutive recruiting cycle, the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the nation will flip his previous commitment to join a program coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Cormani McClain, a five-star CB from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, announced Thursday he intends to sign with Colorado to play under Sanders in his first season. McClain, ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by SI99, will head to Boulder after previously committing in October to play for Miami over offers from Florida and Alabama.

Thursday’s news signals another stunning development in McClain’s recruitment process since he initially committed in the fall. The 6-foot-2 standout raised eyebrows to end the year after deciding not to sign his national letter of intent with Miami during the early signing period from Dec. 21 to 23, though he would later confirm his desire to do in the coming months.

The writing appeared to be on the wall after it was reported on Jan. 13 that McClain left Lakeland for a secret visit with Sanders and Colorado. McClain was reportedly on his way to the meeting on the same day that he was set to meet with multiple Miami coaches in Florida.

Should McClain stand by his latest decision, his arrival would mark another major recruiting coup for Sanders, who agreed to become the Buffaloes’ new coach on Dec. 3. In the last recruiting cycle, Sanders landed Travis Hunter, the top CB in the class of ’22, ahead of his last season at Jackson State. Hunter joined JSU after spurning a previous commitment to Florida State and will now play for Sanders at Colorado along with his son and fellow JSU transfer, quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

While he is now verbally committed to Colorado, McClain will not be able to sign his national letter of intent until the signing period begins on Feb. 1