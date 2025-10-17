Alabama Squares Off Against the Volunteers Under the Lights on The Joe Gaither Show
It's a rivalry edition of Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Caleb Sisk, Theo Fernandez, and Henry Sklar as we take our final look at the Third Saturday in October. The program opens by interviewing Sisk from Vols On SI, then gets into keys to the game for Alabama, and players to watch before making our picks for the biggest games of the weekend.
The program opens with a conversation with Sisk as we get an inside look of the Tennessee Vols. Sisk details how Joey Aguilar has fit into Josh Heupel's offense, discusses the health of DeSean Bishop, the development of the Tennessee defense and more. Sisk plays along with the spirit of football Friday and selects his three players to watch for the Vols ahead of the rivalry game.
10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Alabama’s Matchup With Tennessee
The program then steps back into the Derek Daniel StateFarm Studio and opens the voicemail line as Dax and Mason call and give their thoughts on this week's game against Tennessee.
Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Official Availability Report
The show then get into it's traditional football Friday flow and kicks off with our keys to the game for the Crimson Tide and our three players to watch. Sklar highlights two emerging defenders and Alabama's superstar receiver. Theo takes two veteran defenders and a special teamer, and Gaither also spotlights two defenders and a key offensive lineman.
Alabama to Host 4-Star 2027 EDGE Jaiden Bryant
We conclude the show by picking the biggest games of the weekend. Who will win the SEC matchups? Will USC upset Notre Dame and who will win the Holy War?
How Alabama Covers Chris Brazzell on The Joe Gaither Show
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Strength Roofing and Siding! Check them out for all your roofing needs as they're backed by over 45 years of expertise.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.