How Alabama Covers Chris Brazzell on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we hear about SEC Basketball Media Days, discuss Tennessee's most explosive offensive weapon, and compare the Crimson Tide to a few of the Volunteers' opponents.
The program kicks off with Fernandez discussing what he heard at SEC Basketball Media days in Birmingham. Is Alabama basketball going to get back to playing defense this season and which player is poised to be the breakout player for the Crimson Tide?
The show then moves into football and starts discussing Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell. The tall speedster has had a great season so far, helping the Volunteers generate big plays down the field. How will Alabama attempt to slow him down? Can the Crimson Tide take a page from the Arkansas playbook? Does Tennessee have alternate answers if the Kane Wommack takes Brazzell out of the game?
We continue with Fernandez as we start discussing what the game flow may look like on Saturday. Will Alabama blow out the Volunteers or will the game be close until the final whistle? The show compares the Crimson Tide to the other opponents on Tennessee's schedule and details why the Volunteers won its last few SEC contests. Will Ty Simpson be able to avoid the turnovers that Blake Shapen and Taylen Green committed against the Volunteer defense? Is Simpson the best quarterback the Volunteers have seen this season?
