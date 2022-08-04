2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers

After losing both of its top receivers from last season, one might think that 2022 would be a year of less productivity at the wide receiver position for Alabama football.

In short, it doesn't look like it will be.

Sure, the Crimson Tide lost both Jameson Williams and John Metchie III to the NFL. Williams is poised to have a breakout rookie season with the Detroit Lions while Metchie will miss his first season with the Houston Texans after recently revealing that he has Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL).

In 2021, Williams and Metchie combined to total 2,714 yards and 23 touchdowns. Williams averaged 104.80 receiving yards per game, while Metchie averaged 87.85 yards. For most teams, the departure of two highly-touted wide receivers would most likely result in a downgrade in production the following season.

At SEC Media Days, Nick Saban noted the difficulties his team will have replacing the Crimson Tide's dynamic receiver duo from last year.

"We have challenges on our team," Saban said. "I mean, we had seven players drafted, two first-round draft picks, some very, very good players at wide receiver and other positions that will be difficult to replace. [...] But it will be a challenge for us to replace the skill players lost, two great receivers on our team last year."

This year, however, the transfer portal has once again been kind to Saban and the Crimson Tide.

This offseason saw Alabama bring in two additions from the transfer portal at the wide receiver position. After facing the Crimson Tide in the CFP title game while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jermaine Burton transferred to join Alabama in late January. In April, Louisville speedster Tyler Harrell also made the announcement that he would be taking his talents to Tuscaloosa.

Last season, Burton led all Bulldogs wide receivers in both yards and touchdowns with 497 and five, respectively. For Harrell with the Cardinals, he was second on the team in receiving yards with 523, but led the team in touchdowns with six. Those numbers might not stack up well against the likes of Williams and Metchie, but neither of the Crimson Tide's new additions had Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing the ball to them.

Burton will likely take the starting job at wide receiver X when Alabama opens the season against Utah State on Sept. 3. Behind him on the depth chart is sophomore Christian Leary, who put up a solid 106-yard, one touchdown performance at A-Day this past April. Fighting for the third spot will be freshmen Aaron Anderson and Kobe Prentice, both having had solid spring seasons but lack the experience to take a starting role.

At wide receiver Z, that's where Harrell comes into play. However, he'll have to deal with sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks, who was Alabama's hero last season in the Iron Bowl. It will likely be a battle between the two of them for the starting role, while junior Traeshon Holden will be just behind them. Junior Thaiu Jones-Bell and freshman Shazz Preston will be in a similar boat as Anderson and Prentice: to gain experience.

It's a young crowd for wide receiver H, with sophomore JoJo Earle being the favorite to garner a starting role this season. In 2021, Earle saw action in 12 games, where he made 12 receptions for 148 yards and no touchdowns. The freshmen duo of Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond will be hot on his heels, but Earle will likely win the battle due to the experience that will carry over from last season.

Burton and Harrell might be stealing most of the spotlight at the wide receiver position heading into this season, but make no mistake: Alabama is loaded with talent across the board. Regardless of who earns the starting job, they'll have earned it for a reason. While Burton, Harrell and Earle will probably be the first names of the season to be called, Leary, Brooks and Law are waiting in the wings with other young talent right behind them.

After the end of the 2021 season, it was understandable for some question marks to arise for the Crimson Tide at wide receiver. Saban and his staff, however, have made sure to answer all of those questions with names that don't end in periods, but with exclamation points.

Projected Depth Chart

Wide Receiver (X)

Jermaine Burton (Jr.) Christian Leary (So.) Aaron Anderson (Fr.) or Kobe Prentice (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ja'Corey Brooks (So.) or Tyler Harrell (Jr.) Traeshon Holden (Jr.) Thaiu Jones-Bell (Jr.) or Shazz Preston (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

JoJo Earle (So.) Kendrick Law (Fr.) Isaiah Bond (Fr.)

Aaron Anderson

No. 13, 5'9" 184 pounds, freshman

Alabama Athletics

Although receiver who also stood out in track, Anderson was a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites. He was No. 55 on the Rivals250 and the No. 88 prospect on the ESPN300. The 247Composite listed him as the No. 96 player and No. 14 wide receiver nationally. Set numerous track records at Edna Karr High School where he also helped the Cougars win multiple state titles. He signed with the Crimson Tide after de-committing from in-state LSU.

Isaiah Bond

No. 17, 5-11, 175, freshman

Photo | Isaiah Bond's Instagram account, isaiahbond_

The explosive playmaker out of Georgia was a unanimous four-star prospect, ranked No. 86 on the 247Composite, the site’s No. 2 athlete and No. 8 player in the state of Georgia. He was also No. 89 on the Top247 list and rated as 247Sports’ No. 3 athlete and No. 8 player in the state, the No. 88 prospect on the Rivals250, the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 7 player in Georgia, and No. 108 on the ESPN300, the No. 9 receiver, and No. 9 player in the state. Also excelled in track as a sprinter. Chose Alabama over Florida and Georgia.

Ja'Corey Brooks

No. 7, 6'2" 196 pounds, sophomore

Photo | Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Earned spot in receiver rotation and also played on special teams. Played in all 15 games during his first season, recording 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown against Texas A&M. All his receptions and yards came across the final six games of his rookie campaign, including the game-tying touchdown with just seconds remaining to send the Auburn game to overtime. Led all wideouts with 66 yards on his four catches against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, including a 44-yard touchdown. Brooks was targeted a team-high tying nine times in the National Championship Game, finishing with six catches for 47 yards.

Jermaine Burton

No. 3, 6'0" 200 pounds, junior (transfer from Georgia)

Alabama Athletics

Played in 24 games during his two-year stint at Georgia before transferring to Alabama. Burton totaled 26 catches for a team-high 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch. In 2020, played in all 10 games during his freshman season and caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Burton originally hails from Calabasas, Calif., where he was rated a four-star prospect by all major outlets. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 58 player nationally and the eighth-ranked player from California, and he was tabbed as the No. 99 overall prospect in the ESPN300.

JoJo Earle

No. 10, 5'10" 177 pounds, sophomore

Alabama Athletics

Named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by league coaches as a return specialist. Finished his first season with 12 catches for 148 receiving yards, along with 15 punt returns for 88 combined yards. Made first career start against Southern Miss. Earle suffered a leg injury against New Mexico State that kept him out until the Cotton Bowl.

Tyler Harrell

No. 8, 6'0" 194 pounds, redshirt junior (transfer from Louisville)

Photo | Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Had 20 receptions for 559 yards and six scores during his time with the Cardinals, most from last season. In 2021, had 18 receptions for 523 yards (29.1 yards average), and a team-high six touchdowns including a 92-yard reception as a redshirt sophomore. Caught two passes as a freshman in 2018 before redshirting. Appeared in one game in 2019.

Traeshon Holden

No. 11, 6'3" 214 pounds, junior

Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Played in all 15 games as a sophomore and totaled 21 receptions for 239 yards. Holden made his first career catch against Miami, scored his first touchdown against Mississippi State, and had a career-high six receptions in the National Championship Game. In 2020, played in five games, but did not have a reception.

Thaiu Jones-Bell

No. 14, 6'0" 190 pounds, junior

Alabama Athletics

Played in five games as a sophomore and had two receptions for 16 yards against New Mexico State. in 2020, played in five games to help try and offset the injury loss of Jaylen Waddle, and made one catch as a freshman.

Kendrick Law

No. 19, 5'11" 193 pounds, freshman

Alabama Athletics

The versatile early enrollee can contribute at multiple positions, but has spent the spring at wide receiver. A four-star signee by all major recruiting sites was the third-ranked athlete and No. 85 recruit nationally by 247Sports, which also listed him as the No. 5 player from Louisiana. He was No. 85 overall and the third-ranked athlete in the country on the 247Composite, the No. 92 player nationally according to the On300 list by On3, the No. 100 signee on the Rivals250, and No. 83 on the ESPN300. Also excelled in track. Chose Alabama over Florida State, LSU and Texas.

Christian Leary

No. 12, 5'10" 175 pounds, sophomore

TG Paschal/BamaCentral

Saw his first career minutes on special teams while also worked some at tailback to help with backfield depth late in the season. Had two receptions, one for a touchdown, and three carries for 22 rushing yards.

Kobe Prentice

No. 80, 5-10, 171, freshman

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

The unanimous four-star prospect was the 247Composite’s 147th player nationally, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in Alabama, and listed as the No. 76 player on the Top247 list by 247Sports. He was also the site’s No. 9 receiver and the No. 4 player in Alabama. Prentice was the No. 84 on the Rivals250 while also being listed as the No. 15 wideout and the fourth-ranked player in the state, and rated as the No. 35 wide receiver by ESPN.com and the No. 19 player in Alabama. He too was a track standout. Chose Alabama over Mississippi State and Maryland.

Shazz Preston

No. 18, 6-0, 190, freshman

Shazz Preston's Twitter account, @shazzpreston7

Preston was considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation and should give the Crimson Tide another explosive playmaker on the outside. He was a consensus four-star prospect, the No. 5 receiver in the nation, No. 41 player on the Rivals100 and the No. 6 recruit in Louisiana according to Rivals.com. He was the No. 43 on the 247Composite, the No. 3 receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana, 108th in the Top247, the No. 17 wideout and No. 7 player in the state by 247Sports. Preston was also listed at No. 90 on the ESPN300 while the site ranked him as the No. 3 receiver, No. 9 player in the Southwest Region and the top player in Louisiana. He chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU and Texas.

