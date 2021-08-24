Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Projected Depth Chart
- Alabama Offense Ready to Prove it has the Players to Step Up, Replace Talent Lost to the NFL
- Najee Harris Gives Steelers Fans a Flash of the Future
- Alabama in the NFL: Baltimore Ravens Release OT Andre Smith
- Photos: Alabama Football in Monday's Practice of Fall Camp
- Windham Wrap-Up: Nick Saban's Vaccination Push Gives Alabama a Competitive Advantage
- Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
11 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
Relating to who's featured in our Roll Call today, who were the two Alabama quarterbacks to throw touchdown passes to Johnny Mack Brown in the 1926 Rose Bowl to Washington? It's referred to as "The Game That Changed the South."
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”
August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath.