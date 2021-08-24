Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Relating to who's featured in our Roll Call today, who were the two Alabama quarterbacks to throw touchdown passes to Johnny Mack Brown in the 1926 Rose Bowl to Washington? It's referred to as "The Game That Changed the South."

August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”

August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.

“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath.

