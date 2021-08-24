August 24, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

11 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Relating to who's featured in our Roll Call today, who were the two Alabama quarterbacks to throw touchdown passes to Johnny Mack Brown in the 1926 Rose Bowl to Washington? It's referred to as "The Game That Changed the South."

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”

August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath.

We'll leave you with this ...

Johnny Mack Brown in Billy the Kid, movie poster
