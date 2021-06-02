Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2021
- Alabama's Montana Fouts Puts in the Extra Work to Lead Crimson Tide Back to WCWS
- Just A Minute: Introducing the Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 Series
- Crimson Tide Top 5: Linebackers
- Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Alabama Rowing Coach Glenn Putyrae, Staff Named 2021 Regional Coach, Staff of the Year
- Alabama Athletics Adds COMPASS NIL Platform to Enhance The Advantage Program
- 2022 G Nick Smith Jr. Takes Official Visit to Alabama
- The Extra Point: Landon Collins Says He Has 'Renewed Drive' to Help Washington
- All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Women's College World Series and Ruston Regional
- Alabama Softball Hits the Road for Women's College World Series
- Initial SI All-American Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings Has Alabama Outside Top 20
- The Los Angeles Dodgers will get reinforcement back with former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson.
- Four months. Doesn't seem like that long ago. Less than 100 days until the 2021 season, though.
Here's some more Alabama baseball news, at least about former Crimson Tide pitcher Wade LeBlanc:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
95 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina