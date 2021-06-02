Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... Global Running Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers will get reinforcement back with former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson.
  • Four months. Doesn't seem like that long ago. Less than 100 days until the 2021 season, though.

Here's some more Alabama baseball news, at least about former Crimson Tide pitcher Wade LeBlanc:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

95 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina

We'll leave you with this ...

Sports Illustrated cover Eddie Lacy, January 14, 2013
