Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers will get reinforcement back with former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson.

Here's some more Alabama baseball news, at least about former Crimson Tide pitcher Wade LeBlanc:

June 2, 1964: Richard Williamson was added to the Alabama staff. The 23-year-old former Fort Deposit High star was hired to coach receivers, linebackers and the freshman team. Other members set for the 1964 staff were Carney Laslie, Sam Bailey, Gene Stallings, Dude Hennessey, Clem Gryska, Howard Schnellenberger, Dee Powell and Jimmy Sharpe. — Bryant Museum

“I can get through anything, any obstacle, after what I've been through.” — Eddie Lacy on his family losing its house during Hurricane Katrina

